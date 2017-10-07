Man Utd Reportedly Set to Hand Revitalised Marouane Fellaini New 2-Year Deal

Manchester United are reportedly set to hand Marouane Fellaini a new two-year contract as talks near a successful conclusion.

Reports earlier in the week speculated that the midfielder was close to penning a new contract after a breakthrough in negotiations between the two parties.

Now the Daily Mirror has claimed that Fellaini will be in line for a 24-month stay at Old Trafford, and will have the option of adding a third year to his new contract if United decide to activate that particular clause.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Fellaini's current deal is set to expire next June, and the Belgium international would be free to hold discussions with foreign clubs over a free transfer in nine months' time if United had opted not to keep on their books.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, however, values the impact that Fellaini has had on his side's fortunes - particularly this season - and wants to retain the towering centre midfielder's qualities as his team push for a first Premier League title in six years.

United, like Arsenal, appear to have a policy of only handing over-30 players a 12-month extension to any of their contracts - terms that Fellaini, who turns 30 soon, had supposedly rejected.

Might not be a fan’s favourite, but I think it’s worthwhile rewarding Marouane Fellaini with a new contract. Runs out June 30 2018. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) October 5, 2017

The ex-Everton and Standard Liege star has turned opinions on his ability around since Mourinho took up the reins in the north west, and has already notched four goals for his club this term.

A brace in the 4-0 drubbing of Crystal Palace before the October international break was his first ever two-goal haul in United colours, and has helped cement a newfound affection among United's fanbase as a result.

Fellaini had been tipped to make a surreal switch to Turkey with Galatasaray in the summer transfer window as his future continued to be speculated about, but he appears set to stay with United for the foreseeable future instead.

