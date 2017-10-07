Man Utd Reportedly Set to Hand Revitalised Marouane Fellaini New 2-Year Deal

90Min
October 07, 2017

Manchester United are reportedly set to hand Marouane Fellaini a new two-year contract as talks near a successful conclusion.

Reports earlier in the week speculated that the midfielder was close to penning a new contract after a breakthrough in negotiations between the two parties.

Now the Daily Mirror has claimed that Fellaini will be in line for a 24-month stay at Old Trafford, and will have the option of adding a third year to his new contract if United decide to activate that particular clause.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Fellaini's current deal is set to expire next June, and the Belgium international would be free to hold discussions with foreign clubs over a free transfer in nine months' time if United had opted not to keep on their books.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, however, values the impact that Fellaini has had on his side's fortunes - particularly this season - and wants to retain the towering centre midfielder's qualities as his team push for a first Premier League title in six years.

United, like Arsenal, appear to have a policy of only handing over-30 players a 12-month extension to any of their contracts - terms that Fellaini, who turns 30 soon, had supposedly rejected.

The ex-Everton and Standard Liege star has turned opinions on his ability around since Mourinho took up the reins in the north west, and has already notched four goals for his club this term.

A brace in the 4-0 drubbing of Crystal Palace before the October international break was his first ever two-goal haul in United colours, and has helped cement a newfound affection among United's fanbase as a result.

Fellaini had been tipped to make a surreal switch to Turkey with Galatasaray in the summer transfer window as his future continued to be speculated about, but he appears set to stay with United for the foreseeable future instead.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters