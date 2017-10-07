Max Allegri Set for Meeting With Juventus Pair to Fire Warning Over Below-Par Form

Summer signings Douglas Costa and Rodrigo Bentancur have been warned that complacency is slipping into their game by Massimiliano Allegri and if they don't turn things around soon, their first-team spot will be under threat, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tribal Football).

Despite the fact Juventus are yet to lose a game in the Serie A this season, the Old Lady are currently sat level on points with Luciano Spalletti's Inter Milan.

The side that are setting the example in Italy this season are the exciting Napoli. Maurizio Sarri's side have won all seven of their league matches this season, scoring 25 goals and conceding just five.

Juventus coach Max Allegri could be considered by Bayern for the permanent coach job in summer 2018 [Calciomercato & Tuttomercatoweb] pic.twitter.com/wjLQmqS392 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 6, 2017

Costa, a Brazilian winger who is set to return to Bayern Munich next summer when his loan spell in Turin expires, was the first to come under fire from his 50-year-old manager because of his lackadaisical performances for the Bianconeri.

Argentine midfielder Bentancur joined Juventus early in the summer transfer window from Boca Juniors and despite showing glimpses of his talent, especially in the Old Lady's Champions League match against Olympiacos, the 20-year-old needs to start showing consistency if he is to become a first-team regular at Juventus.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Despite two quickfire goals in their last Serie A match against Atalanta, Federico Bernardeschi and Gonzalo Higuaín comfortably giving Juventus a 2-0 lead inside 24 minutes, a second-half header from Bryan Cristante levelled the scoreline after Mattia Caldara pounced on a goalkeeping error to halve Atalanta's deficit earlier in the match.