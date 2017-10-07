Newcastle United Ace Jonjo Shelvey in Controversy Again After Breaking Hand in Training Ground Brawl

October 07, 2017

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is in trouble again, this time breaking his hand after intervening in a training ground scrap between his teammates Jamaal Lascelles and Mohamed Diamé. The 25-year-old has only just returned to the Newcastle team, after being suspended during the Magpies' opening match of the season loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

As reported by the Chronicle, Shelvey intervened after a row between Lascelles and Diamé erupted into a brawl - supposedly triggered by the former accusing the latter of being 'lazy'. Shelvey is believed to have been caught by a stray punch in the fight, fracturing a finger. The injury is however not set to keep the player out of Newcastle's next match against Southampton.

The English midfielder is no stranger to controversy, and made headlines for all the wrong reasons in December last year after receiving a five-match ban in the Championship for racially abusing Wolves player Romain Saïs. The player may well feel aggrieved, as this time he has paid the price for actively attempting to stop a quarrel, rather than taking part in it.

Any vague hopes the 25-year-old may have of adding to his six England caps are dwindling fast, as both Shelvey's on and off-the-pitch actions continue to paint him as an unreliable player. A gifted passer of the ball with superb vision, Shelvey's footballing talents could go to waste if he is unable to cut the somewhat reckless streak out of his behaviour.

Newcastle currently sit ninth in the league, after an opening of mixed fortunes to the 2017/18 Premier League season.

