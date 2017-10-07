PHOTO: Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy Reveals Gnarly Scar From Knee Surgery

90Min
October 07, 2017

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has posted an update on his recovery from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury in his knee, suffered against Crystal Palace, as he showed off his gruesome scar to fans on his Instagram account.

Despite the full-back facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines, Mendy was in high spirits as his video revealed his leg was now out of a cast, but was now home to a gnarly scar. 

The 23-year-old may have only featured five times for City since his £52m summer move, but he quickly became a fan favourite at the Etihad Stadium with his lively personality. However, despite his absence on the field, Mendy has ensured his presence will be continue to be felt on social media.

Following his recovery from surgery in Spain, the full-back took to Instagram to update his followers on the extent of his injury as his cast was removed, to which his caption read: "How happy I am to be able to scratch my scar."


The 23-year-old is continuing his recovery in Barcelona as he starts the long, arduous process of returning to full-fitness. 

Mendy is expected to be out of action until at least April, which suggests City boss Pep Guardiola will be on the lookout for another left-back in January, as a notable lack of cover in the position has seen midfielder Fabian Delph deployed on the left side of defence in recent weeks. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters