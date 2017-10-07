PHOTO: Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy Reveals Gnarly Scar From Knee Surgery

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has posted an update on his recovery from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury in his knee, suffered against Crystal Palace, as he showed off his gruesome scar to fans on his Instagram account.

Despite the full-back facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines, Mendy was in high spirits as his video revealed his leg was now out of a cast, but was now home to a gnarly scar.

Benjamin Mendy has showed off his scars as he continues his injury rehab. pic.twitter.com/ylpex8MdHa — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) October 7, 2017

The 23-year-old may have only featured five times for City since his £52m summer move, but he quickly became a fan favourite at the Etihad Stadium with his lively personality. However, despite his absence on the field, Mendy has ensured his presence will be continue to be felt on social media.

Following his recovery from surgery in Spain, the full-back took to Instagram to update his followers on the extent of his injury as his cast was removed, to which his caption read: "How happy I am to be able to scratch my scar."





The 23-year-old is continuing his recovery in Barcelona as he starts the long, arduous process of returning to full-fitness.

They love to take pictures but not being on it, I can do both 🤷🏾‍♂️ #paparazzi #barcelona pic.twitter.com/1OJ7jSw8Ye — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) October 7, 2017

Mendy is expected to be out of action until at least April, which suggests City boss Pep Guardiola will be on the lookout for another left-back in January, as a notable lack of cover in the position has seen midfielder Fabian Delph deployed on the left side of defence in recent weeks.