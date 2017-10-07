Spurs 'Confident' Dele Alli Will Sign Improved £80k-a-Week Deal as Star's Agent Search Drags On

90Min
October 07, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to hand Dele Alli yet another new deal to prevent their star midfielder falling into the clutches of potentially interested parties.

Alli only penned a new six-year contract worth £50,000-a-week just over a year ago, but the Telegraph have reported that he is set for a pay rise in line with his status as one of Spurs' best players.

Tottenham are confident that the 21-year-old will agree to put pen to paper on fresh terms, but Alli's current predicament regarding the appointment of a new agent could scupper those plans.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The Lilywhites want to give Alli £80,000-a-week - still £20,000-a-week less than top earner Harry Kane - to keep him rosy in north London, but problems may arise over his lack of adviser at the present time.

Alli dispensed with the services of former agent Rob Segal in September, and is being courted by some of the biggest names in the football agent industry, including super agents Mino Raiola and Jorge Mendes.

It would be strange, if Alli opted to employ either of the duo, to see the pair agree to Spurs' current terms given their ability to eek out every extra penny they can for their current clients.

In that event, the possibility of Alli's Tottenham future could become a huge source of speculation once again after Manchester United and La Liga's two giants - Real Madrid and Barcelona - were all linked with making a move for him in the summer.

Sources close to the England international claim that his current wage packet with Spurs has impacted his displays for club and country, while his behaviour has been called into question already this term too.

Alli was handed a one-match international ban following a middle finger gesture in England's win over Slovakia last month, while he was booked for diving in the 4-0 drubbing of Huddersfield before the October international break.

Spurs will, however, hope to tie up his future before Alli selects a new agent and will then set about ensuring he gets back to the heights he has hit for them in the previous two campaigns.

