Twitter Reacts in Panic as Key Manchester Star Picks Up Injury Ahead of Liverpool Clash

90Min
October 07, 2017

Jose Mourinho's season so far at Manchester United has gone swimmingly. Second in the league on goal difference and unbeaten, the Portuguese finally seems to have got his players playing the way United should.

Mourinho, though, dislikes a lot of things. And the international break ranks high on the list.

Star striker Romelu Lukaku has not been made available to play for Belgium against Bosnia this evening because of a knock, but teammate Marouane Fellaini - who looks reborn under Mourinho this season - was indeed handed a start. You can guess where this is going, can't you?

Yep, Fellaini's got an injury. 

He's been forced off after half an hour of the game with a knee issue, a full week before United's biggest game of the season so far - that one against Liverpool at Anfield. You know, that team who can't defend set pieces. And this, this is that player who is dominant in the air. All signs were pointing to Fellaini being an absolute key man for Jose in next Saturday's early kick off.

People on Twitter, including this writer, did not take it well.

The severity of the problem is not yet known, but with worries already over the likes of Lukaku and Phil Jones ahead of next week - along with the long-term injuries already to Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo - Mourinho's dislike for international breaks has undoubtedly turned that little bit stronger.

Especially considering Belgium have already qualified...

