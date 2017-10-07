West Ham Striker 'Considering Exit' for La Liga in Bid to Save Personal Relationship

Having impressed in the Bundesliga for the last couple of years, Javier Hernandez's £16m move to West Ham United seemed like a good offer.

However, two months into the Premier League season and only managing to bag three goals under Slaven Bilic, Chicharito is looking to leave the Hammers in January for La Liga. According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Mexican forward has two Spanish clubs in mind - with Sevilla and Valencia being potential options.

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

Reports suggests that his personal life with Spanish actress Andrea Duro makes it hard for him to maintain a relationship whilst playing in London. Duro understands that Chicharito's previous relationship with Lucia Villalon ended after the player decided to move to Bayer Leverkusen from Man Utd.

In an effort to keep Duro by his side, Hernandez has decided he would either want to play for Sevilla or Valencia to be closer to his girlfriend.

He has instructed his agent to seal the move in January, however the Spanish clubs are yet to discuss a possible deal with the 29-year-old.

Both sides are performing well in their respective league campaigns as Sevilla sit in second place, while Valencia are close behind in third.

Whether or not the Mexico captain is a necessary addition to their squad is debatable, but should he join one of the sides he may recover the same form he had at Leverkusen.