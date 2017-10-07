West Ham United Look at Espanyol Manager as Possible Replacement for Slaven Bilic

With a bad start to the Premier League and inconsistent performances, West Ham United see themselves at 15th place in the table this year.

According to Spanish paper Sport, the Hammers board are losing faith in Slaven Bilic and with his contract running out next summer, set their eyes on Espanyol's Quique Sanchez Flores as an immediate replacement.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Flores has had experience in the Premier League after taking a newly promoted Watford side to a mid-table finish and FA Cup semi final back in 2015.

He also impressed in his first season at Espanyol with an eighth place finish in La Liga, missing out on a Europa League spot by just one place. In his current season however, Flores sees himself in a similar position as Bilic as his side is currently 14th on the Spanish table having only scored a total of seven goals.

The lack of goals in the Espanyol side has been due to a lack of creativity going up front as the manager is failing to get the most out of his wide players creating chances.