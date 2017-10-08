Arsene Wenger Dismisses the Possibility of Barcelona Joining the Premier League

90Min
October 08, 2017

Barcelona could be exiled from La Liga if Catalonia gains independence from Spain, but Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger does not believe they would ever join the Premier League. 

Rumours have circulated that Barcelona would have to join another European League in a different country - as the Spanish Government looks to stamp out the chances of Catalonian Independence by threatening action against the much loved Catalan club. 

FBL-ESP-CATALONIA-BARCELONA-INDEPENDENCE

As quoted by Sky Sports, Catalonia sports minister Gerard Figueras said: "Monaco play in France, in England, Welsh clubs. I don't think that UEFA has anything against seeing another club play in a different league from their country."

While UEFA may not have an issue with the switch, Arsene Wenger does as he told beIN SPORTS - when asked would he want Barcelona in the Premier League, Wenger said: "No, because as soon as you disturb the geographical unity or common sense, I believe it would not be normal.

MAXIM MALINOVSKY/GettyImages

"Because why not invite Celtic or Rangers to the Premier League, who are part of Great Britain, it makes more sense than to invite Barcelona?" 

With 20 clubs already accommodated in England's top flight, more teams would only result in more matches and an even more clustered fixture list. 

Should Barcelona be removed from La Liga, the idea of a European super league will rear it's head once more. Given the power behind the club, the lure of this league and the resulting TV deals may be too attractive to turn down for the best clubs across Europe. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters