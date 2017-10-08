Arsene Wenger Dismisses the Possibility of Barcelona Joining the Premier League

Barcelona could be exiled from La Liga if Catalonia gains independence from Spain, but Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger does not believe they would ever join the Premier League.

Rumours have circulated that Barcelona would have to join another European League in a different country - as the Spanish Government looks to stamp out the chances of Catalonian Independence by threatening action against the much loved Catalan club.

As quoted by Sky Sports, Catalonia sports minister Gerard Figueras said: "Monaco play in France, in England, Welsh clubs. I don't think that UEFA has anything against seeing another club play in a different league from their country."

While UEFA may not have an issue with the switch, Arsene Wenger does as he told beIN SPORTS - when asked would he want Barcelona in the Premier League, Wenger said: "No, because as soon as you disturb the geographical unity or common sense, I believe it would not be normal.

MAXIM MALINOVSKY/GettyImages

"Because why not invite Celtic or Rangers to the Premier League, who are part of Great Britain, it makes more sense than to invite Barcelona?"

With 20 clubs already accommodated in England's top flight, more teams would only result in more matches and an even more clustered fixture list.

Should Barcelona be removed from La Liga, the idea of a European super league will rear it's head once more. Given the power behind the club, the lure of this league and the resulting TV deals may be too attractive to turn down for the best clubs across Europe.