Arsene Wenger Lays Out What Jack Wilshere Has to Do to Break Bac into the Starting XI

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has hinted Jack Wilshere will get more opportunities to start games for the first team.

The 25-year-old has remained with the Gunners for the 2017/18 season despite interest from a number of clubs in the summer to take him on loan.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

He is yet to break back into the starting XI, but has been knocking on Wenger's door with a few fantastic performances of late, and the Frenchman has opened the door for his return as a consistent starter.

Speaking with beIN Sports via Goal, he said: "Jack Wilshere struggled historically with repeated injuries and no one could question his talent, nobody would question his exceptional ability to beat people with the ball.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"But in this job you need to have health. The requests and demands of the competition, physically, are so high and you can only be at your best if you can play at least 10 games on the trot. That's what's at stake for Jack Wilshere.

"He needs to keep his health and be capable of competing. If he can play from now until December at the top level, he will be back. If he has other set backs then it will be more difficult."

Wilshere, who went out on loan to Bournemouth last season, will not doubt be hoping to stay injury-free for this, a crucial season in the run up to the World Cup next summer in Russia.

