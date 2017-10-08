Benitez Insists That He Will Not Change His Approach to Recruitment Regardless if Ashley Sells Up

Rafa Benitez has insisted that his approach to recruitment will not be changing following reports this week that Amanda Staveley has opened talks with Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley over the potential takeover of Newcastle United.

The Newcastle boss was introduced to billionaire Staveley following the Magpies’ draw against Liverpool last weekend, where current Newcastle owner Ashley revealed that he is open to selling the club should the potential investors meet his asking price.

Ashley’s reign at Newcastle has been something of a rollercoaster since becoming the majority shareholder in 2007. He was initially a popular figure in the eyes of the Newcastle supporters, but since the resignation of Kevin Keegan in 2008, he has since put the club up for sale three times, failing on each occasion.

However, reports from the ChronicleLive have suggested that PCP Capital Partners shareholder Staveley could finally be the person to take the club off of Ashley’s hands, which could be welcomed news for the Toon supporters. She is currently considering to make a formal offer for the club through her firm.

However, in the first time Benitez has spoken out on the takeover since meeting Staveley last weekend, the Spaniard is continuing to plan as if Mike Ashley will retain control of the club.

“It doesn’t change our approach in terms of what we have to do,” he stated.

“We just have to keep working and looking forward at players in different positions. Maybe if you have more money you can go from this player to this player but what you’re looking for is the characteristics of the players.”

Newcastle face Southampton at St. Mary’s in the Premier League this Saturday, looking to make progress following their result against Liverpool last week.