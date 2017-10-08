Big-Spending AC Milan Set to Make £80m Bid for Man City Striker Sergio Aguero in January

Italian giants AC Milan are set to make a huge £80m bid for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in January, according to the Sun.

The Serie A club are reportedly hopeful of completing a deal once Pep Guardiola has brought Alexis Sanchez to the Etihad.

Milan were believed to have been readying an offer during the summer, but postponed their approach when City's attempts to sign Sanchez fell through.

EXCLUSIVE: Sergio Aguero could leave Man City in stunning £80m transfer this January https://t.co/joJVe9pgDk pic.twitter.com/KZyIcTZ30h — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 8, 2017

However, with the Premier League leaders set to reignite their interest in the Chilean forward in January, Milan will in turn look to secure the arrival of Aguero.

The former Atletico Madrid striker is one goal away from becoming City's record scorer, but there have been persistent rumours that Guardiola does not see him as the man to lead the line and take the club forward.

Those rumours have been repeatedly dismissed, though, and it remains to be seen whether he would be interested in a move to Italy.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Guardiola insisted last month that Aguero will have a significant part to play at the club this season. The 29-year-old has scored seven goals in eight appearances so far this season.

“I said many times, he’s going to play a lot of games, sometimes he’s not going to play,” the Catalan coach said. “I know it’s something special when a player who’s never rotated is rotated.

“He’s going to play like last season - a lot, a lot of games.

“I think he played, when fit, maybe 90 per cent of the games, especially in the important games, he was always there.

“Sometimes we’ll play with neither, maybe Sergio and Gabriel won’t play and we’ll play a false nine. We will see. It depends on my ‘silly’ decisions.”