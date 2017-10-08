Jermaine Jenas Questions Jurgen Klopp Over the Signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Former Tottenham man Jermaine Jenas has blasted Liverpool over the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal back in August.

The England international opted to go to Anfield for a near club record fee of £35m plus add-ons, despite interest from Premier League champions Chelsea - where he would have earned considerably more money with £220,000 a week - and Arsenal’s eagerness to renew his contract.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

It is thought that Oxlade-Chamberlain chose Liverpool for increased playing opportunities in his favoured position of centre-midfield. Had he renewed his contract at Arsenal or relocated to West London with Chelsea, he would have likely been utilised as a wing-back.

The 24-year-old hasn’t made the best of starts for the Reds, with his only start of the current campaign coming in Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat to Leicester in the Carabao Cup.

He has yet to make a Premier League start for the Merseysider’s, with Klopp tending to favour the trio of Jordan Henderson, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum in the heart of midfield.

Did Chelsea dodge a bullet by not signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer? 🔫 pic.twitter.com/Kdm9mpuoPV — Talk Chelsea 🏆 (@talkchelsea) October 7, 2017

Since his return, Philippe Coutinho has been playing as part of the midfield three and has found himself in exquisite form, scoring three goals in his last three matches. In addition, Adam Lallana will soon be returning to the first-team fold following a thigh injury which has left him sidelined for two months, which is just going to make opportunities scarcer for Oxlade-Chamberlain.

These factors alone have left Jenas questioning why Liverpool spent such a large amount of money to bring in the versatile midfielder, when Klopp knew he had enough options in midfield.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Jenas ranted: “They filled positions that they had covered. It made no sense to spend £40m on Oxlade-Chamberlain. It baffles me.”

Along with Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool saw the arrivals of Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Dominic Solanke from Roma, Hull and Chelsea respectively.