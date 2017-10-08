Jermaine Jenas Questions Jurgen Klopp Over the Signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

90Min
October 08, 2017

Former Tottenham man Jermaine Jenas has blasted Liverpool over the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal back in August.

The England international opted to go to Anfield for a near club record fee of £35m plus add-ons, despite interest from Premier League champions Chelsea - where he would have earned considerably more money with £220,000 a week - and Arsenal’s eagerness to renew his contract.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

It is thought that Oxlade-Chamberlain chose Liverpool for increased playing opportunities in his favoured position of centre-midfield. Had he renewed his contract at Arsenal or relocated to West London with Chelsea, he would have likely been utilised as a wing-back.

The 24-year-old hasn’t made the best of starts for the Reds, with his only start of the current campaign coming in Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat to Leicester in the Carabao Cup.

He has yet to make a Premier League start for the Merseysider’s, with Klopp tending to favour the trio of Jordan Henderson, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum in the heart of midfield.

Since his return, Philippe Coutinho has been playing as part of the midfield three and has found himself in exquisite form, scoring three goals in his last three matches. In addition, Adam Lallana will soon be returning to the first-team fold following a thigh injury which has left him sidelined for two months, which is just going to make opportunities scarcer for Oxlade-Chamberlain.

These factors alone have left Jenas questioning why Liverpool spent such a large amount of money to bring in the versatile midfielder, when Klopp knew he had enough options in midfield.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Jenas ranted: “They filled positions that they had covered. It made no sense to spend £40m on Oxlade-Chamberlain. It baffles me.”

Along with Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool saw the arrivals of Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Dominic Solanke from Roma, Hull and Chelsea respectively. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters