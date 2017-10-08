Liverpool's Naby Keita Sent Off for Lashing Out in Heavy Loss to Tunisia

October 08, 2017

Future Liverpool player Naby Keita was sent off in a 4-1 loss to Tunisia that ended Guinea's chances of qualifying for the World Cup. 

Late into second-half stoppage time, Keita added to his track record of ill-discipline with another straight red card. Appearing to slap Tunisia' Ben Amor, the ref was swift to send Keita off for the unnecessary act. 

Having opened the scoring, Keita became the villain of the night and is set to miss out on Guinea's last World Cup qualifying match. Although, qualification is long gone with Guinea joint bottom of the table with Libya and seven points adrift from DR Congo. 

Keita's goal was the end result of a terrific team move by Guinea - it was a demonstration of incisive running and smart finishing. This was the impact the captain would have hoped for, but things turned badly as Youssef Msakni equalised in the first half and completed a hat-trick after the break. 

Keita has already been handed a three-match ban earlier in the Bundesliga season for a high-foot on Christoph Kramer. In a 2-2 draw with Gladbach, Kramer left the field covered in blood having taken Keita's boot to the face - it was a Mane-esque challenge. 


Liverpool fans have credited the devilish streak that surrounds Keita's game - with the current Liverpool team notoriously labelled "too nice" by Reds legend Jamie Carragher previously. The 22-year-old has developed this reputation over time butthis part of his game needs to be exiled before his summer switch to Merseyside. 


