Neymar Tried to Get Barcelona 'Removed' From Champions League Over Unpaid Loyalty Bonus

90Min
October 08, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar reportedly asked UEFA to ban Barcelona from the Champions League over their 'failure' to honour a £23m loyalty bonus.

The 25-year-old's departure from the Camp Nou all went a bit sour in the end after PSG triggered his £198m buyout clause, and both club and player have reported one another to FIFA after denouncements were left on the table.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

According to AS, the Brazil talisman was advised by his lawyers to take action after his former employers didn't stump up a loyalty bonus.

The request was swiftly brushed aside though, and the club responded to Neymar's team to inform them of their decision.

In other news, Raul Sanllehi has left the Catalan giants of his own accord after to bring the star to the Nou Camp from Santos.

David Ramos/GettyImages

He was reportedly 'upset and frustrated' when he left for the Ligue 1 side this summer, as reported by Marca via the Sun.

PSG are expected to carry out an exodus in January in order to help them comply with Financial Fair Play.

Having already sold Blaise Matuidi and Serge Aurier, they could now be set to move on Hatem Ben Arfa, Julian Draxler, Javier Pastore, Angel Di Maria, Thiago Silva and Lucas Moura in order to raise the necessary funds.

