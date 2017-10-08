Norwegian FA Leading By Example After Agreeing to Equal Pay for Women's National Team

90Min
October 08, 2017

As far as ranking countries, Norway sits at the summit – that’s if we’re going by the measurement of happiness. According to CNBC, Norway is the happiest country to live in the world, and the case looks to be strengthening for the Scandinavian country, as the Norwegian football association have struck a deal to give both the men and women’s national team parity in terms of pay.

The Norwegian FA, as well as the international players themselves agreed on a deal that will send reverberations around the world when it comes to equality. Reported on AS, the Players’ Union boss, Joachim Walltin said, “Norway is a country where equal standing is very important for us, so I think it is good for the country and for the sport”.

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

The breakdown of the deal sees the Norwegian FA doubling the remuneration pot for the women NT from 3.1 million Norwegian kroner (£296,000) to a total of 6 million kroner (£574,000). This includes a contribution of 550,000 kroner by the male players - money they currently receive for commercial activities undertaken as part of the national teams.


This deal comes as very transcendent moment, especially with Norway’s Scandinavian counterparts, Denmark's Women’s NT currently disputing with the Danish FA over rightful pay. Denmark's women recently cancelled a friendly fixture with Netherlands due to the disparity. 

Walltin went on further to say, “In Denmark they are still negotiating and in the US things have improved, but we might be the only country where they are treated equally,". 

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

Caroline Graham Hansen, a Norwegian winger that plays for her football for Wolfsburg, was one of many players who took to social media to show her gratitude towards this seismic moment for women.

According to Walltin, the players’ union boss, the deal itself still has some small details to iron out, though it’s a deal that should go through. He went on further to say that women feel more grateful towards the equal respect, more so than the equal money, "The feeling of being really respected is very important for them”.

There is a reason why Norway is the happiest country to live in.

