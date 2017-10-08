Reds Youngster Harry Wilson Likely to Head Out on Loan in January With Celtic Showing Interest

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson looks likely to go out on loan in January to take his development to the next stage.

The Liverpool Echo are reporting that the youngster needs to go out and get senior football after playing with Liverpool U23s this season.

Wilson has impressed so far, picking up a nomination slot for Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for September.

But with the opportunities at Liverpool very scarce, the youngster will need to look elsewhere for first-team opportunities.

Celtic were a club interested in the 20-year-old in the summer but Liverpool decided to hold onto him.

His manager at the U23s Neil Critchley has been impressed with him so far this year: "He is in really good goalscoring form at the moment.

"We were speaking with Harry the other day and saying to him if you look at where he was from the first time I came to the club four years ago to where he is now, he has made great progress when you think about the things he’s had to deal with, the highs, the lows, the setbacks that he’s had.

"It’s great to see how much his game has developed for the staff because that’s what development is. That is starting someone with a journey and seeing how they end up and Harry is obviously still on that journey.

"He’s part of the way through that journey but it’s not finished yet. I think Harry has made massive strides and for me to get some time with him over the next few months is brilliant."

Adam Lallana has said the midfielder is one of the most underrated youth players at the club, with Jurgen Klopp also an admirer.





Critchley continued that Wilson needs to be playing at adult level, and not those just at his age: "I think at some point he will go into a senior environment and play games when he is going to get tested both physically and mentally.

"He’s going to have to do that [in games] twice a week to see if he can cope with the demands of men’s football.

"I’m sure if Harry keeps playing well for us between now and January then maybe he will have some more options then."

All the news coming in and out of the club, it looks like Wilson will have a bright future, and that could potentially be at Liverpool.



