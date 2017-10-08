REVEALED: Ex-Liverpool Boss Admits He Turned Down Chance to Sign Peter Schmeichel & Eric Cantona

Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness has admitted that he turned down the opportunity to bring both Peter Schmeichel and Eric Cantona to Anfield.

A tenacious midfielder in his playing days, Souness was less successful as a coach on Merseyside, winning just an FA Cup during his three years at the helm.

And he has revealed that he missed out on two players that would have significantly strengthened Liverpool's squad.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I missed out on two players who went on to become Manchester United legends," Souness wrote in the Sunday Times.

"Ron Yeats, the chief scout then, told me there was a young Danish goalkeeper — Peter Schmeichel — who was a Liverpool fan and willing to pay his own travel and hotel in exchange for some time with us.

"I was trying to ease out Bruce Grobbelaar and that was proving a hassle, plus I had just signed David James, so I thought I could do without a rookie keeper.

Bongarts/GettyImages

"Eric Cantona was another I missed out on. We played Auxerre at home and Michel Platini came to see me afterwards. He said he had a player for me, a problem boy but a proper player.

"It was Cantona, but I said the last thing I needed was another problem player. I had 30-pluses I was trying to get out, so I didn’t need more hassle.

"I said I was looking for something else and so it was no thanks."