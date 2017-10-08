Villa Eye Up Potential Deal for FC Cologne Forward to Strengthen Attack

Aston Villa are weighing up a move from Columbian striker John Cordoba following Ross McCormack's departure to Melbourne City.

McCormack has left on loan and now the club are looking for a replacement who is going to make a difference to Steve Bruce's side in their quest to gain promotion to the top flight.

We are pleased to announce the signing of forward Ross McCormack! #WelcomeRoss



Details 📰 https://t.co/hjejaqomy9 pic.twitter.com/osHt7o5g4k — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) September 28, 2017

The Sun claim that Villa are indeed in the search for a forward, and are looking at Cordoba.



Reportedly, Steve Bruce believes Tony Xia, the owner, will free the funds in order for this move to go ahead.

The 24-year-old only joined Cologne from fellow German club Mainz in the summer, but his move hasn't gone to plan with only two goals being scored by the Columbian.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Howeveou may remember the forward recently scoring an unbelievable goal against Arsenal at the Emirates recently in the Europa League.

With Villa on the rise in the Championship, three wins on the bounce, Cordoba could be the man to send the club back to where they belong in the Premier League.