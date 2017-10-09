Barcelona Midfielder Denies Making Accusations About Lionel Messi's Power Over Manager Valverde

90Min
October 09, 2017

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has denied saying that Lionel Messi picks manager Ernesto Valverde's teams, according to The Daily Star.

The Portuguese ace has reportedly been feeding his international teammates, especially Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, gossip on the ongoings in the Barca camp, and has reportedly said that Messi has apparently been influencing the manager's choices at the Nou Camp. 

It has been rumoured in the past that the Argentine forward has more power at the club than he should, and further rumours have circulated that Gomes and Messi have a rocky relationship behind the scenes.

Gomes has completely denied saying anything, however, telling Sport: "I've said nothing against Messi, it's all invented." He also went on to add: "I have too much respect for Messi and Valverde to say that."

The 24-year-old is reportedly a target for Tottenham, and after a failed transfer over the summer Spurs could try again in January as Valverde is ready to allow him to leave for around £20m.

Gomes helped his country beat Andorra 2-0 on Friday, and will bid to help them win a crunch home game with Switzerland on Monday, knowing three points will see them overtake the Swiss and book an automatic place at next summer's World Cup. A draw or a defeat sees them drop into the play-offs.







You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters