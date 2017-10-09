Barcelona Midfielder Denies Making Accusations About Lionel Messi's Power Over Manager Valverde

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has denied saying that Lionel Messi picks manager Ernesto Valverde's teams, according to The Daily Star.

The Portuguese ace has reportedly been feeding his international teammates, especially Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, gossip on the ongoings in the Barca camp, and has reportedly said that Messi has apparently been influencing the manager's choices at the Nou Camp.

It has been rumoured in the past that the Argentine forward has more power at the club than he should, and further rumours have circulated that Gomes and Messi have a rocky relationship behind the scenes.

Gomes has completely denied saying anything, however, telling Sport: "I've said nothing against Messi, it's all invented." He also went on to add: "I have too much respect for Messi and Valverde to say that."

The 24-year-old is reportedly a target for Tottenham, and after a failed transfer over the summer Spurs could try again in January as Valverde is ready to allow him to leave for around £20m.

Gomes helped his country beat Andorra 2-0 on Friday, and will bid to help them win a crunch home game with Switzerland on Monday, knowing three points will see them overtake the Swiss and book an automatic place at next summer's World Cup. A draw or a defeat sees them drop into the play-offs.























