Belgium Coach Roberto Martinez Confirms Marouane Fellaini Has Suffered Knee Ligament Damage

90Min
October 09, 2017

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has confirmed that Marouane Fellaini suffered knee ligament damage in the Red Devils' match against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday, per Sky Sports.


The Belgian Football Association reported that the Manchester United midfielder would only miss a "couple of weeks" after leaving the field in pain, but the latest news coming from the camp points to a potentially longer hiatus for the former Everton man.

"We are all worried about Fellaini. We fear that there's ligament damage," Martinez had said after the game. And according to Sky, the manager's fears have been confirmed.

Fellaini is set to miss Belgium's qualifier against Cyprus on Tuesday, and will miss United's match against Liverpool on Saturday. United also have crucial games against Benfica, Spurs and Chelsea marked down, and it's now likely that Fellaini will be ruled out for all of them.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Belgian's United teammate Juan Mata has sent him a message, sympathising over the injury and wishing him a speedy recovery.

"We will try to extend our good run of results since the season started," the Spaniard said. "I also hope that none of my team-mates has physical problems in the second game with the national teams as it was the case with Fellaini, to whom I wish a speedy recovery."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters