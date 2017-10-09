Everton Skipper Phil Jagielka Has Declared Himself Fit for Upcoming Clash Against Brighton

October 09, 2017

Everton captain Phil Jagielka has claimed he is ready to lead his side through a tough set of fixtures following what has been a massively underwhelming start to the season for Ronald Koeman's men.

The 35-year-old defender has been a notable absentee for the Toffees since their defeat at the hands of Manchester United last month whereby the former England man sustained a hamstring injury that would keep him sidelined for several games.

However, Jagielka has revealed via the official Everton club website that he is fit and raring to go.

"The injury is all good now," Jagielka explained. "The Burnley game came a day or two too early, but with the international break, hopefully training will go well and I will be pushing for selection.

"It is a massive role for the captain, vice-captain and experienced players: to go out there and show that leadership through our performances.

"And, hopefully, once we get back from the international break we will put together a decent run and everyone will forget about the sticky start we have had."

Seven games into the Premier League season, Everton currently find themselves ailing in 16th place, just two points above the relegation zone.

However, a win in their upcoming fixture away to newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion could serve as a springboard for them to properly launch their season, with Chris Hughton's Seagull's notching a near-identical record to that of Koeman's side so far this year.

With the 2017/18 season being the term Jagielka enters his 10th year with the Toffees, he also took some time to speak the club website, looking back on some of the fonder memories he has had during his time at Goodison Park.

"It has been great to reflect on the 10 years. Most of the time, Bainesy has been taking free-kicks and I have been in the wall to watch them go in – and a few crosses Bainesy has put in, I have managed to head in.

"We still want to continue doing what we are doing – but it is nice to take note and have a look back.”

