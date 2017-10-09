Former Chelsea Star Names Stamford Bridge's 'Easy to Overlook' Unsung Hero

Former Chelsea and England star Graeme Le Saux has named Blues defender Cesar Azpilicueta as his former club's unsung hero, hailing the Spaniard's reliability and 'real quality'.

The 28-year-old became just the fourth outfield player in Premier League history to play every minute of a title-winning campaign when the Blues won the title back in May, having also played in 37 games the previous season.

Chelsea Star Cesar Azpilicueta Revealed as Surprise Premier League Pass King https://t.co/hHCRDeL3Dk — 90min (@90min_Football) September 6, 2017

When asked to name his quiet hero of the Blues' squad, Le Saux told the Star: "It would have to be Azpilicueta, he’s assisted Morata on four goals, is versatile and has been their unsung hero for a few years now. He hardly misses a game and offers real quality in possession; I can understand why he’s easy to overlook but would never underestimate his importance to the team."





Le Saux also backed summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko to fill the void left by Nemanja Matic's departure to Manchester United, with the Frenchman arriving from Monaco after helping them win their first Ligue 1 title since the turn of the century.

Marcos Alonso Reveals the Things He Would Change About Lockeroom Neighbours Kante & Azpilicueta @KavanFlavius https://t.co/6JGKGRUq7i — ChelseaPro (@ChelseaPro) October 8, 2017

Matic only missed five games across the Blues' last two title wins combined and has begun life at Old Trafford strongly, but the club's former left-back hailed the Serbian's replacement as an exciting prospect.

"I believe Bakayoko has what it takes," he said. "He has enormous amounts of potential but just needs to gain some Premier League experience and display some consistency as injuries have held him back a bit so far. That isn’t to take away from what Matic offers a club as a player however, as the impact he’s had at Manchester United is there for all to see."