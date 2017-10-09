Liverpool Star Reveals How He Keeps Motivated & Sets Out Targets for Future After Reaching 100 Games

90Min
October 09, 2017

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has admitted that he didn't have to think twice when he was offered the chance to swap Hoffenheim for the Reds, reflecting after reaching 100 games for the club.

The Brazil international brought up his century of appearances in the club's Champions League draw with Spartak Moscow at the end of last month, and laid out his targets for his next 100 games on Merseyside. 

Speaking to the club's website, he said: “It’s great for me. Ever since I received the proposal to come to Liverpool, I’ve been very happy. I never thought twice about coming to Liverpool. I am very happy here at Liverpool, it’s a very good club, at a very high level, a big club.

"I enjoy playing here and I am pretty happy to have reached my 100th game. I hope I can get another 100 games for Liverpool and to achieve a lot of good things; to win as many trophies as possible and achieve success.”

The 26-year-old went on to discuss how he keeps himself motivated to keep pushing forward and improving, saying: "I am pretty content because I am a person who demands a lot of himself; I always want more and nothing is ever ‘perfect’ for me. It’s great but it could be better. That’s always my kind of thinking - to keep wanting more.”

Firmino has scored twice in the league this season, with some critics suggesting that he must add more goals to his game if he is to continue to play as the club's leading forward - just about scraping into double-digits in the last two seasons with 10 and 11 goals respectively. 

