In Poor Taste: French TV Channel Releases Mock Clasico Video Taking Dig at Independence Riots

French TV station Canal+ have released a controversial video of the El Clasico, following worrying riots in Spain for Catalan Independence.

The Sun have shown the clip and it can be found on the link. It shows footage of Barcelona players running out the tunnel with riot police, with the video progressing with Barca players being fouled by the police.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy then slots home a penalty to finish the clip. News of riots emerged last weekend when the fight for Catalan Independence from Spain continued, forcing Barcelona to play their La Liga fixture against Las Palmas in front of an empty stadium.

As the game kicks off, Andres Iniesta is first to feel the harsh treatment of the police, as he knocks the ball past the player, before being chopped to the ground clutching his ankle. Before Canal introduce the clip of Lionel Messi being pepper sprayed, resulting in blood spilling from his mouth.

The final moments of the video show Prime Minister Rajoy, wearing a Real Madrid top, lining up for a penalty which he mis-kicks. With the effort heading wide he is assisted by an officer to finish the job as he wheels away in celebration to a chorus of boos.

Canal captioned the post: "The situation in Catalonia makes us imagine that the next Clasico Barca/Real will be slightly different...". Gerard Pique has come out and claimed he would quit the Spain national side if the region's split was agreed, after 90% of voters backed it.

With the Barcelona defender receiving a mixed reaction ahead of their match with Albania on Saturday. 98,000 fans were left outside the Nou Camp against Las Palmas, as concerns for safety increased due to violence and police brutality on the streets of Barcelona.

Despite the empty stadium Barca continued their impressive start to the campaign with a 3-0 win thanks to a goal from Sergio Busquets, paired with a brace from captain Messi. Although the decision to play the match forced to members of the board to resign from their post.