In Poor Taste: French TV Channel Releases Mock Clasico Video Taking Dig at Independence Riots

90Min
October 09, 2017

French TV station Canal+ have released a controversial video of the El Clasico, following worrying riots in Spain for Catalan Independence.

The Sun have shown the clip and it can be found on the link. It shows footage of Barcelona players running out the tunnel with riot police, with the video progressing with Barca players being fouled by the police.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-GIRONA-BARCELONA

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy then slots home a penalty to finish the clip. News of riots emerged last weekend when the fight for Catalan Independence from Spain continued, forcing Barcelona to play their La Liga fixture against Las Palmas in front of an empty stadium.

As the game kicks off, Andres Iniesta is first to feel the harsh treatment of the police, as he knocks the ball past the player, before being chopped to the ground clutching his ankle. Before Canal introduce the clip of Lionel Messi being pepper sprayed, resulting in blood spilling from his mouth. 

JANEK SKARZYNSKI/GettyImages

The final moments of the video show Prime Minister Rajoy, wearing a Real Madrid top, lining up for a penalty which he mis-kicks. With the effort heading wide he is assisted by an officer to finish the job as he wheels away in celebration to a chorus of boos.

Canal captioned the post: "The situation in Catalonia makes us imagine that the next Clasico Barca/Real will be slightly different...". Gerard Pique has come out and claimed he would quit the Spain national side if the region's split was agreed, after 90% of voters backed it.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

With the Barcelona defender receiving a mixed reaction ahead of their match with Albania on Saturday. 98,000 fans were left outside the Nou Camp against Las Palmas, as concerns for safety increased due to violence and police brutality on the streets of Barcelona.

Despite the empty stadium Barca continued their impressive start to the campaign with a 3-0 win thanks to a goal from Sergio Busquets, paired with a brace from captain Messi. Although the decision to play the match forced to members of the board to resign from their post.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters