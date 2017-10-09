Rafael Benitez Claims Newcastle New Boy Jacob Murphy 'Needs Time' Despite Impressing in Training

Rafael Benitez has insisted he is happy with all of his summer acquisitions, despite feeling disappointed with how his side had performed in the transfer market overall.

Of the six new arrivals at Saint James' Park, Jacob Murphy was the most expensive following the 22-year-old's £12m transfer from Norwich City.

While Murphy has made only one start for the Magpies thus far, Benitez has been impressed with the young Englishman.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Speaking to the Chronical, Benitez said: "Sometimes players with quality with Mikel, it’s easier for the fans to see what they are bringing. But the other summer signings, each one is doing their job,

"You go to Jacob Murphy for example. Another one who is a young player, who trains well, trains in another way, he has Atsu and [Matt] Ritchie playing well, so he needs some time to make sure he will be fine."

Benitez also spoke highly of his other summer signings, praising them for helping Newcastle to such a promising start to the season.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"I think the four plus one - with Atsu [and not including Merino] - signings, they will give us something at certain points. Some of them right now, some of them will need some more time, but they will give us something different and we will be a bit better when compared with last season.

"If you consider for example that people were criticising Manquillo because he was coming from Sunderland and Liverpool and saying he had not done well. But he was not coming to start the season, he was coming to stay on the bench and then, little by little, start playing more.





"But then [DeAndre] Yedlin was injured and he had to play at right-full-back, then the other day at left-full-back.

DeAndre Yedlin Hails Rafa Benitez and Kyle Walker for Taking Him to "Another Level" https://t.co/fN75ORJows — NewcastlePro (@NewcastlePro) October 9, 2017

"He has given us a little bit and still he can give us much more. It’s a question of time that, over time, he will keep improving.

"I am happy with him and the other players who work very hard and want to improve, even if still they are not playing at the level that maybe they can play."

Newcastle's next fixture comes against Southampton at Saint Mary's Stadium on Sunday in a mid-table clash that could see the Magpies add to their early season points tally.