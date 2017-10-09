Saints Legend Matt Le Tissier Claims Virgil van Dijk Will Stay at Southampton in January

October 09, 2017

Southampton legend turned pundit Matt Le Tissier has claimed Virgil van Dijk will remain at Southampton until the end of the season, despite interest from elsewhere.

The defender was the subject of near-unparalleled levels of transfer speculation in the summer and a move away seemed all but inevitable, with Liverpool the front runners.

Rumours persist claiming van Dijk will be looking to push through a move to Anfield in January, but Le Tissier is confident that the Dutchman will remain at Southampton for the rest of the season.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Speaking to the Sun, Le Tissier said: "A football changing room is a funny place. You get forgiven for a lot very quickly, as long as you are playing well.

"I could probably see him staying until the end of the season. It will be very difficult I imagine to hold onto him any longer than that, given what will probably happen in terms of bids coming in next summer.

"But hopefully he can have a great season for us and help us climb the table first before he leaves."

This comes after van Dijk told Fox Sports last week that a move in January may still be on the cards. He revealed (via the Mirror): "Halfway through the season, maybe we can see what is possible.


"I'm glad I'm fit again and I can give up to 100 per cent. Of course I wanted to make a step up but Southampton did not want to sell me. But you're a professional, so now I'll give everything to the club."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The 26-year-old made his first Premier League start of the season against Stoke prior to the current international break, where the Saints were beaten 2-1 after the defender conceded a penalty. 

The defeat to Stoke means that Southampton have now lost their last two games and currently sit in 12th place. However, with a home game against newly-promoted Newcastle United awaiting after the international break, Southampton will be hoping to get their season back on track with a win.

