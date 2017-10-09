Tammy Abraham Can Be One of the Best Strikers in the Premier League According to Claude Makelele

Tammy Abraham has been told by Claude Makelele to learn from the likes of Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba, if he is to shine at Stamford Bridge.

The former Chelsea fans' favourite is now Abraham's coach at Swansea, where the 20-year old is on a season-long loan. Makelele, who won two Premier League titles at Chelsea in 2005 and 2006, spoke with Standard Sport about the young striker.

"He’s young and he has time on his side. He wants to be one of the best strikers in the Premier League. He gets an example in the way Drogba and Eto’o play. But to do that he must work like they did."

"Can he play for Chelsea? I hope so. He needs to be successful with Swansea first and learn more and more to come back and push for Antonio Conte’s team."

After a blistering season in the Championship with Bristol City last season, Abraham has started well in the top flight for his new club.

He scored his first goal for the Swans in a League Cup win over MK Dons, while also scoring twice in league matches against Crystal Palace and Watford respectively.

Makelele said: "I tell him to do everything: run, fight. Some young players think about dribbling but they need to understand about their team-mates."





"He is fast. Go in space and you’ll make the difference for your team-mates. It all depends on him. He’s good. But he has to push himself and learn more."

"Then he can be one of the best strikers in the Premier League."

Swansea currently sit in the Premier League relegation zone with two crucial home games to come against Huddersfield and Leicester.