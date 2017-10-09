Ireland travel to Cardiff on Monday to face Wales in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

Wales enter Monday in second place on the Group D table, with 17 points, after a 1-0 win against Georgia on Friday. Wales sit just one point behind table leader Serbia and play their final match of the qualifying stage on Monday. Warren Gatland's side could clinch a spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final in Russia with a victory or a draw, depending on how Serbia fares.

The Republic of Ireland are also fighting for a spot in Russia and sit in third on the table with 16 points. A 2-0 win over Moldova on Friday kept Ireland in contention for the top spot in the group, but Martin O'Neill's team will need a victory on Monday for any hopes of a playoff or qualification. Both Robbie Brady and James McClean will return for the Cardiff showdown after missing Friday's match due to suspension.

Expect an intense atmosphere in a match that has a spot in Russia on the line.

Game Time: Monday, Oct. 9, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

