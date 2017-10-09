How to Watch Wales vs. Ireland: World Cup Qualifier Live Stream, Game Time, Watch Online

How to watch Wales vs. Ireland on October 9.

Nihal Kolur
October 09, 2017

Ireland travel to Cardiff on Monday to face Wales in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

Wales enter Monday in second place on the Group D table, with 17 points, after a 1-0 win against Georgia on Friday. Wales sit just one point behind table leader Serbia and play their final match of the qualifying stage on Monday. Warren Gatland's side could clinch a spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final in Russia with a victory or a draw, depending on how Serbia fares. 

The Republic of Ireland are also fighting for a spot in Russia and sit in third on the table with 16 points. A 2-0 win over Moldova on Friday kept Ireland in contention for the top spot in the group, but Martin O'Neill's team will need a victory on Monday for any hopes of a playoff or qualification. Both Robbie Brady and James McClean will return for the Cardiff showdown after missing Friday's match due to suspension.

Expect an intense atmosphere in a match that has a spot in Russia on the line.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Monday, Oct. 9, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters