Arsenal Have Audacious Bid Rejected for Manchester United Winger as Wenger Seeks Sanchez Replacement

90Min
October 10, 2017

Arsenal have reportedly had a bid rejected by Manchester United for in-form winger Anthony Martial.

With Arsenal talisman Alexis Sanchez expected to leave in the next year, Arsene Wenger is already making plans to bring in a replacement. 

Given Sanchez's importance to the club, Wenger on the look out for another high calibre calibre forward, and, according to Transfer Market WebFrench international and Manchester United star Anthony Martial is on the shortlist.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

After Louis Van Gaal departed, Martial's United career started to stutter. However, with five goals and six assists already this season, Martial looks set to finally fill the immense potential we all know he possesses.

The report claims that Arsenal have already had a bid rejected for the former Monaco man and United are highly unlikely to sell the 21-year-old to a rival, particularly given his current form.

Although the report fails to specify how much the bid was, it is likely that Arsenal would have to offer to break their transfer record once again to even get into negotiations with United, having spent £52m on bringing Alexandre Lacazette to the club in the summer.

Martial and United face a tough trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday's early kick off. United will want to keep pace with their rivals Manchester City at the top of the table, while maintaining their unbeaten start to the season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal travel to Vicarage Road on Saturday to face a Watford side who have enjoyed a steady start to the season.

