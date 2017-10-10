Arsenal Set to Finally Make a Move for Real Madrid Striker Karim Benzema

90Min
October 10, 2017

Karim Benzema, the experienced 29-year old-striker, finally looks like he will make his long awaited move from the Spanish La Liga to the English Premier League sooner rather than later. 

During most recent transfer windows his name is regularly mentioned with a move to these shores, but now it seems that this will finally materialise as this proposed transfer gathers credibility. 

The French international has long been a top transfer target for Arsenal, however they are one of a number of major clubs interested in capturing his signature. Arsene Wenger, the Arsenal manager, has long been an admirer of his fellow countryman and is very keen to secure his services to add to his array of talented striking options.

Spanish transfer outlet Don Balon are reporting that ex-Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is aware of the Gunners' continued interest and has been for while due to his strong connection with the Spanish giants. 


The Manchester United manager seems to believe that Los Blancos would be extremely interested in negotiating a transfer to acquire significant funding, which will then allow them to pursue their own top target of Harry Kane, from Arsenal's North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, to freshen up their own attack.

Karim Benzema is recognised as a possible replacement for the unsettled pair of Chilean international Alexis Sanchez and German international Mesut Ozil. 


Both players look increasingly likely to be leaving the orth Londoners over the next couple of transfer windows as they have failed to agree new contracts. 

