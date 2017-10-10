Artuto Vidal Rubbishes Claims That Brazil Will Let Chile Qualify for the World Cup

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal has responded to claims that his side will be allowed to win against Brazil in their final match in World Cup qualifying - with Tite's men already packing their bags for Russia 2018.

Chile, whilst sat third in their qualifying group (top four earn a place in next summer's tournament), are not yet certain to be going to the competition. However, a victory on Tuesday night against Brazil will ensure their progression, and claims have been made that Brazil will allow it. But speaking ahead of the tie, Vidal has rubbished such reports:

"I think it is not possible for Brazil to let it win, if I were in their place, I would play my life. The teams that fight need a win, everyone will look for that, the one who plays better will qualify," Vidal told Goal.

"[Chile] has everything to qualify for the World Cup, we did not have a good start because several players did not have preseason last year.

"We worked hard to be in this place, if in these We would have been a little luckier, we would be closer to the World Cup."

One team at risk of missing the competition is Argentina, and Vidal has spoken of his desire to see Lionel Messi play in Russia:

"Sampaoli in Argentina is different, with us we had started a process with the same players, always the same scheme. Sampaoli came to Argentina at a difficult time, he likes to work with the players, he has not had time in Argentina, he is among the top 5 technicians in the world.

"In the world cups always have to be the best in the world, I want Messi to be, he's the best in the world, but today things have changed, it's difficult for everyone, including Argentina."