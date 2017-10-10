Barcelona Legend Xavi Outlines Ambitious Plans to Manage National Side at 2022 World Cup

Barcelona legend Xavi has claimed that he aims to be managing the Qatari national side by the time the 2022 World Cup rolls around in just under five years time.

The midfield maestro has faded to relative obscurity since his move from the Blaugrana to the Middle East, but has continued to turn out for Al Sadd whilst building his coaching experience as assistant manager to Felix Sanchez for the national side.

And now, Xavi has spoken of his desire to take his current role a step further, hoping to be at the helm in 2022:

"Why not? I think it would be nice to be a coach here for the national team," Xavi told AFP.

"We will see. I need experience, I need staff, I need everything but at least I know the Qatari players, I know the environment here. I am here to help them to be better, to compete well at this World Cup. I think my aim is to be the head coach.”

KARIM JAAFAR/GettyImages

The 37-year-old has always been known for his unrivalled passing ability throughout his career, and it seems as though he is keen to instil that philosophy into his management style:

"I think that we must follow this legacy of Johann Cruyff, of Frank Rijkaard, [Louis] van Gaal, Pep Guardiola, not only in Barcelona but also in the world of football," he added.

"Everybody enjoyed our style, in Barcelona and the national team. I think we have to follow this way.”

The Spanish legend is expected to retire from playing when his contract with his current side runs out next summer, and he looks to be preparing to jump straight in at the deep end.