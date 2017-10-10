Bayern Boss Jupp Heynckes Reveals He Turned Down an Offer From Barcelona

90Min
October 10, 2017

Jupp Heynckes has revealed he was once offered the chance to manage Barcelona but rejected it on the grounds of loyalty.

The 72-year-old is back in the managerial game as the head coach of Bayern Munich after four years out, and he is tasked with steadying the ship after a choppy start to the new season made by the giants.

Jan Hetfleisch/GettyImages

Carlo Ancelotti bit the dust on September 28th after a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, prompting Bavarian officials to plump for their old treble-winning boss to get things back on track as an interim replacement till the end of the season.

Speaking during his press conference on Monday, Heynckes revealed that he might have managed Barcelona back in 1996.

He said, as quoted by Sport: "Bayern Munich have helped my career. Without Bayern, I would never have coached Real Madrid. In 1996, I had an offer from Barcelona, but I rejected it because I have never broken a contract. At that time I was at Tenerife. I always had principles."

Heynckes' show of loyalty saw Barca instead appoint the late Sir Bobby Robson for a single season where he delivered a treble, before the club brought in Louis van Gaal.

Bayern supporters will be desperate to see Heynckes hit the ground running as interim manager, with Borussia Dortmund sitting pretty at the top of the Bundesliga after an impressive start.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters