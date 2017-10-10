Bayern CEO Karl Heinz-Rummenigge Refuses to Close the Door on Hiring Thomas Tuchel Next Summer

Bayern Munich CEO Karl Heinz-Rummenigge has admitted that the club have not ruled out moving for former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel to take the reigns of the Bavarian club next summer.

Carlo Ancelotti's sacking from the German champions was given a short term fix last week when legendary boss Jupp Heynckes was reinstated as manager in order to see out the rest of the season at the club.

However, speaking at the unveiling of the new head coach, Rummenigge also opened up on the idea of Tuchel.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

"I'm not ruling that out," The Bayern chairman told reporters, according to ESPN. "Firstly, we have decided not to comment on this subject in 2017, at the earliest in 2018. We have nine months and we will take our time to make a decision.

"However, just to be clear, we haven't decided against Thomas Tuchel."

While Bayern begin the hunt of Heynckes' successor for the summer, the now unemployed Carlo Ancelotti has the task of finding himself a new club - though he's not without interest in his services.

Various reports are claiming that Ancelotti is looking for a way back into the Premier League, where he enjoyed success with Chelsea between 2009 and 2011 - lifting the Premier League title as well as the FA Cup and Community Shield in his first season.

While many publications claim that West Ham are eyeing the Italian up as the potential successor to under fire manager Slaven Bilic, Everton are also said to be keen on his appointment.

However, Metro claim that the 58-year-old has set his sights on Arsenal, with many Gunners fans growing tired of the inabilities shown by Arsene Wenger.