What Channel is beIN Sports?

Find out what channels and providers carry beIN Sports.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 10, 2017

With the World Cup Qualifiers in full swing, it's important to know where to watch your favorite teams.

BeIn Sports carries international events, including a lot of the World Cup Qualifying matches from CONMEBOL and CONCACAF.

Besides some of these matches, the channel also airs La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A, along with other content from Europe.

See this list to find out where to watch:

Online streaming

BeIN

​FuboTV

DirecTV Now

Sling TV

DirecTV

620 beIN Sports USA

427 beIN Sports en Espanol

Dish Network

392 9611 beIN Sports USA (SD/HD)

873 beIN Sports en Espanol 

AT&T U-verse

662 & 1662 ​beIN Sports USA (SD/HD)

663 & 1663 beIN Sports en Espanol (SD/HD)

 

