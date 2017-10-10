What Channel is beIN Sports?

Find out what channels and providers carry beIN Sports.
With the World Cup Qualifiers in full swing, it's important to know where to watch your favorite teams.
BeIn Sports carries international events, including a lot of the World Cup Qualifying matches from CONMEBOL and CONCACAF.
Besides some of these matches, the channel also airs La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A, along with other content from Europe.
See this list to find out where to watch:
Online streaming
DirecTV
620 beIN Sports USA
427 beIN Sports en Espanol
Dish Network
392 9611 beIN Sports USA (SD/HD)
873 beIN Sports en Espanol
AT&T U-verse
662 & 1662 beIN Sports USA (SD/HD)
663 & 1663 beIN Sports en Espanol (SD/HD)