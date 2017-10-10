What Channel is beIN Sports?

With the World Cup Qualifiers in full swing, it's important to know where to watch your favorite teams.

BeIn Sports carries international events, including a lot of the World Cup Qualifying matches from CONMEBOL and CONCACAF.

Besides some of these matches, the channel also airs La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A, along with other content from Europe.

See this list to find out where to watch:

Online streaming

BeIN

​FuboTV

DirecTV Now

Sling TV

DirecTV

620 beIN Sports USA

427 beIN Sports en Espanol

Dish Network

392 9611 beIN Sports USA (SD/HD)

873 beIN Sports en Espanol

AT&T U-verse

662 & 1662 ​beIN Sports USA (SD/HD)

663 & 1663 beIN Sports en Espanol (SD/HD)