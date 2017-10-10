Belgian Journalist Kristof Terreur: It's Now-or-Never for Hazard to Real Madrid

October 10, 2017

Eden Hazard is said to be having negotiations over a new contract at Chelsea, despite the constant speculation of the playmaker joining Real Madrid and Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur believes that if Hazard doesn't join Los Blancos at the next opportunity, he never will. 

Terreur told The Transfer Window Podcast "For him, this summer (2018) will be a now-or-never as he becomes 27.

"If they come for him it’s choosing between Chelsea and Real for the rest of his career. We’ll see what happens if he signs that contract in the coming weeks or months."


Since joining Chelsea in 2012 from Lille for £32m, Hazard has had an extremely successful stint at the London club. In his time with the Blues, he has won the Premier League twice and the Europa League in 2013, as well as winning the PFA Player of the Year award in 2015. 

Terreur insists that Hazard is happy in England, even though the desire to play with the likes of Ronaldo and Co is extremely tempting. 


"He’s very happy in London, in Cobham. He doesn’t like the limelight. His kids speak better English than him so that’s important to him, to his family life.


"That will play an important role too if he ever moves to Real Madrid."

Following the international break, Chelsea return to Premier League action where they will be hosted by bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace, where Roy Hodgson's men are still looking to score their first goal of the league season in what will be their eighth game. Meanwhile Chelsea are looking to pick up some momentum to challenge the Manchester clubs at the top of the table. 

