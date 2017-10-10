How to Watch Brazil vs. Chile: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Brazil vs. Chile on Oct. 10.

Charlotte Carroll
October 10, 2017

Brazil and Chile face off Tuesday in a World Cup Qualifying match in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Of the 10 teams in the South America group, Brazil is in the top spot, having already qualified for the World Cup next summer in Russia.

Chile kept its World Cup dream alive and moved into third in the group with a win over Ecuador on Thursday. The team has 26 points, having won eight matches, while losing seven.

In the last match between the two teams, which was the first match of Round 1, Chile beat Brazil 2-0

This is the last match for both teams in Round 1, with the round finishing for the rest of CONMEBOL the same day.

See how to watch Thursday's match below.

Soccer
USA Equipped to Handle a Missed World Cup, But Ramifications Would Still Be Seismic

How to Watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters