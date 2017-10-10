Brazil and Chile face off Tuesday in a World Cup Qualifying match in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Of the 10 teams in the South America group, Brazil is in the top spot, having already qualified for the World Cup next summer in Russia.

Chile kept its World Cup dream alive and moved into third in the group with a win over Ecuador on Thursday. The team has 26 points, having won eight matches, while losing seven.

In the last match between the two teams, which was the first match of Round 1, Chile beat Brazil 2-0

This is the last match for both teams in Round 1, with the round finishing for the rest of CONMEBOL the same day.

See how to watch Thursday's match below.

How to Watch

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV.