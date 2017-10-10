When is the 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw?

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals will commence on June 14 in Russia.

By Nihal Kolur
October 10, 2017

The draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place on Dec. 1, 2017 at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia. Eight teams will be placed in a pot for a total of four, with one team selected from each pot to form a group. The top two teams from each group will advance in the tournament.

Each national team's October 2017 FIFA World Ranking will determine their pot placement. The highest-ranked teams will be placed in Pot 1, the next-highest in Pot 2 and so on. Russia will automatically be placed in Pot 1 as the host nation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 19 teams have qualified for the World Cup and the remaining 13 must play the rest of their group stage matches or play in a playoff to determine their fate.

The United States can seal a spot in the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday night at Trinidad and Tobago. 

