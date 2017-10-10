Israeli FA Deny Reports That Pitch Invader Who Approached Spain Star Isco Was Carrying a Knife

The Israeli FA have moved to deny reports that have surfaced that one of the pitch invaders who approached Isco was carrying a knife.

Spain were taking on Israel in the last of their World Cup qualifying matches on Monday when six fans stormed the pitch, and it had been alleged that one of the intruders who made a beeline for the Real Madrid man was carrying a knife, only to drop it before being apprehended by police.

However, IFA communications director Shlomi Barzel told Marca: "According to all the information we have, there is no evidence or indication that a knife was carried by anyone who ran onto the field.

"We do not know yet where these reports have come from, they are false. I do not think Spain have been welcomed to a stadium outside of their country with as much affection as they were here.

"Especially Isco, who was the subject of many positive chants and banners, as were all of the players out on the pitch."

"The police did arrest all six who entered the pitch, with no other issues said to have occurred during the evening in Jerusalem."

Already-qualified Spain won the game at the Teddy Stadium 1-0 thanks to a goal from Real Sociedad midfielder Asier Illaramendi.

