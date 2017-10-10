Italian Giants Weigh Up January Transfer Swoop for Ex-Chelsea Midfielder Ramires

October 10, 2017

Serie A side Inter Milan are believed to be weighing up a potential January loan move for former Chelsea midfielder Ramires, who is currently turning out for Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League (CSL). 

The CSL ends in November, meaning that Ramires could enjoy a two-month rest before joining Luciano Spalletti's side in the January window.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Inter are keen to bring the 30-year-old to the club when the transfer window opens, believing that he could add some real dynamism to the centre of their midfield.

Ramires has endured an underwhelming first season with his side, who currently sit 13th out of 16 clubs in the league.

Ramires was however part of the Chelsea squad who famously won the first Champions League trophy in their history in 2012, after an unlikely victory over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. The Brazilian midfielder was suspended for the final, but famously scored a stunning chipped goal in the semi-final against Barcelona.

Ramires performed his duties admirably when called upon for the Blues, and racked up an impressive trophy haul for the club including a Premier League title and an FA Cup, as well as winning both the Champions League and the Europa League.

If Ramires new side continue to struggle in the Super League, Inter may well be hoping that they can turn their potential loan move into a full transfer should the player become disillusioned with playing his game at a far inferior level to Serie A.

