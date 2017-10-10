Juventus Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny Reveals Key Reason Behind Arsenal Summer Exit

October 10, 2017

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny has revealed the key reason behind his decision to leave Arsenal for the Serie A giants last summer. 

The 27-year-old stopper became a popular face in his Italian top-tier loan spell with Roma, and impressed serial winners Juventus so much they decided to swoop for the Polish international in the summer transfer window.

In an interview with Mediaset Premium, via the Daily Star, the 6ft 5' goalkeeping giant spoke candidly about his decision to leave the Gunners for Massimiliano Allegri's side, claiming:

"I came here because I need to win everything. I chose Juventus for their winning mindset.

"Every day in training I feel stronger and more ready to play for this club. It seemed a normal choice to me, when Juve call you, you have to go. When you play for Juventus the goal is always to win everything, and it’s no different this year."


Szczęsny is now the understudy to goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon, who is now 39-years-old and is set to call time on his career within the next couple of seasons. Szczęsny will be eager to prove himself as a suitable successor to the Juventus icon, and will need to remain patient for opportunities to prove himself, as Buffon is naturally the first-choice goalkeeper.

When given the chance to prove himself, the keeper has impressed for the Turin side, claiming two clean sheets in his two appearances this season. Juventus have proved characteristically impressive in their opening matches of the 2017/18 Serie A campaign - winning seven out of their opening six matches.

