Liverpool's Emre Can Kicks Up Twitter Storm After Labelling Juventus Interest an 'Honour'

90Min
October 10, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has kicked up a bit of a storm with Liverpool fans after recent comments made in regards to the interest he has been receiving from Italian giants Juventus.

Can is said to be stalling on a new contract with the Reds, his current deal running to a close in the summer. Reports claim that the biggest stumbling block has been the 23-year-old's desire for a release clause to be included in any new agreement - which Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is strongly against.

And now, Can has thrown himself into hot water with the Anfield faithful after labelling interest from the Bianconeri as an "honour":

"It’s always an honour to receive an offer from such a renowned club, but currently I am only focused on the season with Liverpool. My agent takes care of the rest," Can told German outlet, Kicker (via Metro).

"The Premier League is just a really cool league, the most interesting in the world, but you must always respect other big clubs and leagues."

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

He also opened up on a potential move to Bayern Munich, should Klopp leave Liverpool for the Bavarian side in the summer:

"You never know what will happen. And I don’t know what Jurgen Klopp plans."

Can, who has been a hit in Merseyside since his move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, has caused a stir amongst Liverpool fans with his comments regarding the Italian champions - with many supporters on Twitter claiming that he's already made up his mind to leave for the Allianz Stadium.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters