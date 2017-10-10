Liverpool's Emre Can Kicks Up Twitter Storm After Labelling Juventus Interest an 'Honour'

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has kicked up a bit of a storm with Liverpool fans after recent comments made in regards to the interest he has been receiving from Italian giants Juventus.

Can is said to be stalling on a new contract with the Reds, his current deal running to a close in the summer. Reports claim that the biggest stumbling block has been the 23-year-old's desire for a release clause to be included in any new agreement - which Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is strongly against.

And now, Can has thrown himself into hot water with the Anfield faithful after labelling interest from the Bianconeri as an "honour":

"It’s always an honour to receive an offer from such a renowned club, but currently I am only focused on the season with Liverpool. My agent takes care of the rest," Can told German outlet, Kicker (via Metro).

"The Premier League is just a really cool league, the most interesting in the world, but you must always respect other big clubs and leagues."

He also opened up on a potential move to Bayern Munich, should Klopp leave Liverpool for the Bavarian side in the summer:

"You never know what will happen. And I don’t know what Jurgen Klopp plans."

Can, who has been a hit in Merseyside since his move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, has caused a stir amongst Liverpool fans with his comments regarding the Italian champions - with many supporters on Twitter claiming that he's already made up his mind to leave for the Allianz Stadium.