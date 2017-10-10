Liverpool have confirmed that key forward Sadio Mane has suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty that could keep him sidelined for around six weeks.

Mane played in Senegal's World Cup qualifying win over Cape Verde on Saturday, but was substituted in the closing stages of the game after picking up the problem.

It is now expected that he won't be back in a Liverpool shirt until the end of November as he undergoes a period of recovery.

Mane, who was among a 30-man shortlist for the 2017 Ballon d'Or this week, has scored three times in five Premier League appearances so far this season.

He's already been forced to miss games as a result of suspension, though, and his enforced absence will come as a huge blow for Liverpool.

The first game the 25-year-old will miss is the huge clash against Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday - Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho could also be doubts for that contest after travelling back from international duty in South America.

Mane is also in line to miss further Premier League games against Tottenham, Huddersfield, West Ham, Southampton and Chelsea, as well home and away Champions League games against Maribor and a trip to Spain to face Sevilla.