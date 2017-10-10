Man Utd Reignite Interest in Spurs Ace Danny Rose Ahead of January Transfer Window

90Min
October 10, 2017

Danny Rose is back in Manchester United's sights as the Red Devils look to land the Tottenham star in the January window.

Reports in Italy claim that United have reignited their long standing interest in the left-back and will attempt to prise him away from north London at the turn of the year according to Tuttomercato

Jose Mourinho was said to be keen on recruiting Rose over the summer but, thanks to an ongoing knee injury and Spurs' reluctance to sell him, no move materialised.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Rose, who has been on the treatment table for nine months as medical staff look to get to the bottom of his injury, is expected to finally make his first-team return for Spurs later in October.

The 27-year-old will not have to be rushed back into action, however, due to the outstanding form of stand-in Ben Davies, and Mauricio Pochettino knows that throwing Rose back in at the deep end could lead to a set back in his recovery.

It could well be that Davies' current rich vein of form is behind the newly emerging rumours about United wanting Rose again, with Tottenham knowing they have a more than capable replacement already in their squad if they decide to sell.

With only Rose and Davies available to him at left full-back, though, Pochettino would be wise not to allow him to leave without a readymade replacement lined up to come in from elsewhere.

United, by contrast, are well stocked with options on the left side of their defence with Luke Shaw, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian all vying for a starting berth under Mourinho. However, doubts remain over the futures of all three, with Shaw regularly the subject of criticism from his club boss over his fitness and form.

Blind and Darmian, meanwhile, have been coveted by Turkish giants Galatasaray and Serie A heavyweights Juventus in recent times, and Mourinho could do worse than replace any of them with one of England's best full-backs at the present time.


