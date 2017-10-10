Manchester United Legend Sheringham Could Have Joined Liverpool Reveals Roy Evans

Teddy Sheringham was close to a move to Liverpool during his first spell at Tottenham, according to former Anfield boss Roy Evans.

Evans says that he had negotiations with the striker over a move to Merseyside during Sheringham's first spell at White Hart Lane, which lasted from 1992 to 1997.

Andrew Redington/GettyImages

According to IBTimes, Evans, who managed Liverpool from 1994 to 1998, responded to a question about his biggest transfer disappointment by revealing: "I'd say Teddy Sheringham" adding: "It was a boardroom decision not to sign him because of his age. They thought at the age of 27 or whatever it was that he was too old."

Evans went onto explain: "Not too old to play, but too old to be a good investment."

In 1997, a 31-year-old Sheringham joined Manchester United, where he won three League titles and scored the equaliser in United's famous comeback win over Bayern Munich in the 98/99 Champions League Final.

Evans however still believes that Sheringham had been set on a move to Liverpool: "I spoke to Teddy before that and since then and he wanted to come, it was just a boardroom decision and as a manager you just have to take that. It was a fair answer, they just felt it wasn't right, although they were proved wrong by how Teddy played for United. You just take that on the chin though."

Sheringham would return to Tottenham for two more seasons in 2001, before spells with Portsmouth, West Ham and Colchester, eventually retiring with a career record of 355 goals from 898 club appearances.