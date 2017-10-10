Newcastle Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic Emerges as Target for Brighton

Brighton boss Chris Hughton is interested in signing Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in January, according to a report in The Sun.

The Serbian forward has reportedly fallen out of favour with Rafa Benitez, who is said to be frustrated with the player's lack of discipline.

The Spanish boss is ready to let the player leave, and Hughton could offer him a lifeline when the transfer window reopens next year. Per the report, Hughton had scouts present when Serbia lost 3-1 to Austria on Friday.

Mitrovic was hit with a three-game suspension following a 3-0 win over West Ham for elbowing Manuel Lanzini. The incident was not caught by the match officials as it happened off the ball, but replays led to the player being charged and subsequently suspended.

Despite being eligible to face Liverpool earlier this month, the forward was left out of the squad by Benitez.

Speaking after the win against West Brom, Mitrovic told reporters that he wasn't trusted at the club.

"There are a lot of people who don’t trust in me, so I just try to make them wrong. That is everything."

“I don’t know, I’m not the gaffer," he replied after being asked if scoring goals would change that. "That’s not my job. My job is to score goals.

"I played 20 minutes and my job is to give everything in every game and to try to deserve more minutes on the pitch. That’s all I can do.”

Brighton, meanwhile, are thought to be desperate to bolster their attack in January, having fallen short this summer.

They are also in for Espanyol keeper Pau Lopez, who impressed on loan at Tottenham last season. Spurs, though, want the player on a permanent deal.

