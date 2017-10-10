Neymar's Promise to Bring Lionel Messi and Argentina to Russia Next Summer

With World Cup qualifying coming to a close, there is still everything to play for in South America with five teams battling over automatic qualification, as well as a play-off spot.

Lionel Messi's Argentina slumped to a goalless draw last week against Peru, leaving them in serious danger of not being in Russia next summer. They simply have to beat Ecuador on Wednesday to give themselves any chance of qualifying.

Chile, who have won two Copa Americas in a row, are Argentina's biggest threat to qualification. However, they face a tough trip to in-from Brazil, who have steamrolled the qualification group thus far, and have already secure their place in next year's World Cup.

In addition, a Brazil victory against Chile could aid Argentina in possibly grabbing an automatic qualification spot. As reported by SPORT, Neymar has apparently made it his priority to see his former teammate go through, and a Brazilain win would help see that through.

"Neymar has acknowledged that he needs to beat Chile, not only 'to offer a good image before our fans,' but also to help his friend Leo Messi."

The PSG forward and the Argentine captain always publicly showed their friendship during the Brazilian's time at Barcelona, so it would come as no surprise that Neymar wants to see Messi in Russia come next summer.

A World Cup without the likes of Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria would certainly be a travesty having being heartbroken in 2014 by Germany in the final. With Messi now entering his thirties, this could be one of the last chances he gets to clinch international silverware; something that has eluded him throughout his career with La Albiceleste.