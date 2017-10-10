PHOTO: Chelsea Starlet Musonda Slams Lack of 1st Tam Chances in Angry Instagram Post

90Min
October 10, 2017

Charly Musonda has risked the wrath of Antonio Conte after the Chelsea youngster launched a shock tirade on the club.

The young Blues star unleashed something of an attack on his current employers via his Instagram account as he appeared to hit out at the lack of first-team opportunities afforded to the club's youth products.

With little in the way of game time to prove he has what it takes to make it at the highest level, Musonda took to social media to vent his clear frustrations.

The caption accompanying the black image read: "You sacrifice, you work hard, harder, you give more than what's expected, and often more than you can, because you love what you do and clearly more than you should. And what do you get back?Literally nothing,... done.

"However, with this being said I will continue with same dedication and commitment to this great game."

The midfielder had hoped to make this season his breakthrough campaign for the reigning Premier League champions, but has only featured three times for Conte's men this term.

Only one of those appearances has come from the start - Musonda completing the full 90 minutes his Chelsea's 5-0 drubbing of Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup - with the other two seeing the 20-year-old emerge for brief cameos from the bench.

His outburst is unlikely to go down well with Conte, and the Italian could punish Musonda by forcing him to wait a while longer for his next senior run out.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Chelsea have been criticised in recent seasons for their failure to hand senior chances to their starlets - both academy products and those bought from elsewhere - and has led to some players departing in search of regular minutes.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek made a loan switch to Crystal Palace this summer to earn first-team experience away from west London, while Nathaniel Chalobah joined Watford permanently as he sought opportunities away from his former employers.

