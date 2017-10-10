PHOTO: Diego Costa Takes a Break From Gruelling Fitness Regime With a Beer in the Sun

Diego Costa has been snapped sipping beer after taking a break from his gruelling fitness programme with new club Atletico Madrid.

The Spaniard has been getting back into shape ready for his return to action in January, which is when Atleti can officially register Costa to play in La Liga.





Costa has not played since featuring in the FA Cup final for Chelsea against Arsenal back in May, and spent most of the summer back in his birthplace of Brazil getting up to things that did not involve football training.

Videos have emerged showing Costa being put through his paces by Atleti coaches, but he was snapped (in images shown in the Sun) celebrating some time off for his 29th birthday with a low-key beer with some pals in Marbella.

In fairness, Costa looks to have got himself into decent shape despite having no pre-season, and that is probably thanks to the efforts of fitness coach Oscar 'The Professor' Ortega.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Costa returns to the club and their new Wanda Metropolitano stadium after three seasons in the Premier League with Chelsea.

Blues boss Antonio Conte allegedly informed the striker that he would not be a part of his plans for the 2017/18 season, and the striker then did everything in his power to engineer a move back to sunny Spain.

